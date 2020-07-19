Karnataka: Deputy CM inspects India's first modular ICU containers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan on Saturday inspected the country's first modular Intensive Care Unit (ICU) containers.

A notice from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the new mobile modular container ICUs, which will be used in the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, have been created by Rinac India Limited, known for setting up sanitised operation theatres and clean rooms in hospitals.

On a pilot basis, the Deputy CM, who is also in charge of setting up COVID-care centres, said that 10 modular container ICUs will be deployed at the KC General Hospital in Malleshwaram. Each of the containers will have five beds.

Deputy CM Ashwathnarayan also said, "These mobile ICUs donated by Rinac will be useful, particularly in times of a crisis like COVID 19 or any natural calamity."

"The entry of health officials will be through an airlock, and entry of patients will be through a different door. There will be two doors for patients and can be increased if need. ICUs are fitted with cameras to monitor online from a centralized monitoring station, thereby limiting the exposure of the health personnel," the CMO informed.

The CMO further added, "the advantages of this new system are that the prefabricated modules of 5 can be shifted to any location by trailers and it is easy to deploy multiple containers to create a common facility. They are easy to clean and the airtight functionality ensures that no moisture or heat ingression happens, hence, it is easy to air-condition or ventilate." (ANI)

