Karnataka Deputy CM interacts with Taiwanese delegation on investment opportunities

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 23 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday interacted with a delegation led by Executive Director of Economic Division of the Taipai Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) Jashon Hsu.

The delegation has urged him to allow them set up a Taiwan Township near Tumakuru on the lines of Japanese Towship. The Japanese Township is coming up near Vasanatha Narasapura in Tumakuru, according to an official release.

Narayan assured them that he would soon speak to Industries Minister and ensure that the Taiwan Township is developed through the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB).

The minister highlighted the ease of business in Karnataka and the pro active government policies that help investments easier.

He also said that the government was keen to sanction the land and facilitate other infrastructure requirements to ensure that maximum investments are made in Karnataka from Taiwan.

"We have adequate skill power and a strong supply chain. The government will provide all help for investments in the State,'' Narayan said. (ANI)

