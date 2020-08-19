Karnataka Deputy CM visits Jamakhandi amid Krishna River overflow

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Govind M Karjol on Wednesday visited Jamakhandi to inspect the Krishna river overflow in the affected areas to assess the damage caused due to flood.

Many villagers in the region shifted to other safe places. He urged the authorities to assess the damage and take the necessary precautions.

He also visited the Chikhakandi Bridge in Mudhol taluk, the village of Govinakoppa in Badami taluk on the bank of the Malaprabha river and the Chloechagudda village of Badami taluk on the edge of the Malaprabha river as well.

Earlier today, several parts of Karnataka were inundated by rainwaters following heavy downpours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over coastal Karnataka and at a few places over interior Karnataka and heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Karnataka over the next 24 hours. (ANI)

