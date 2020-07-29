Karnataka Deputy CM visits Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College to review CET exam preparations

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan on Wednesday visited the Maharani Lakshmi Ammanni College in Malleswaram to review preparations to conduct the CET exams, a statement from the Deputy Chief Minister's Office informed.

According to the statement, Ashwathnarayan, who is also the Higher Education Minister, reviewed the preparations for the exams which will take place on July 30 and 31 in detail and noted the precautions taken in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He also inspected seating arrangements towards creating distance between students writing the exams, sanitization of classrooms, compulsory wearing of masks, thermal screening, security, transport facility, and other basic facilities.

"Speaking to mediapersons, Ashwathnarayan said that the government had no problem in conducting the CET exam. Even in the wake of COVID-19, the government made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the exams. After the SSLC exam and one PU paper, it is possible for the government to conduct the CET exams as well, with necessary preparation and precaution in place at all centres across the state," the statement further said.

"The CET exams were earlier scheduled on April 23 and 24. It was postponed due to the COVID lockdown. On May 12th we decided to conduct the CET exams on July 30 & 31. Since then, the government has been working towards taking necessary COVID-19 precautions, arranging transport, medical facility, security, etc., for the students. We have also made arrangements for COVID positive students to write the exams. Even students from containment zones can come out with one of their parents or guardians and write the exam. Several measures such as sanitization, social distancing, wearing of masks, etc. have been made mandatory at all centers," the statement further quoted the deputy chief minister. (ANI)

