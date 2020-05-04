Karnataka directs IT firms to adhere to SOPs issued by MHA

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Commerce and Industries Department of Karnataka government has issued a circular, directing IT/ITeS companies to submit a declaration that they will adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to the prevention of COVID-19, as stated in the MHA order of May 1.

"The state government in its May 2 order allowed certain industries and IT/ITeS companies to operate in urban areas," the Commerce and Industries Department said in the circular.

"The IT/ITeS companies, before starting operations, shall submit online self-declaration of adhering to SOPs through a link provided by the state government on its official website," added the circular.

The department further said that essential and other category industries that were permitted to operate earlier have also been directed to submit the self-declaration of adhering to SOPs. (ANI)

