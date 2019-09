Karnataka: DRDO's unmanned aerial vehicle crashes

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 15:26 IST

Nazi Nazi Nazi: Karti Chidambaram on Farooq Abdullah's detention...

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Nazi, Nazi, Nazi- Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, who is currently in jail took to Twitter on Tuesday with this post after reports of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah being booked under the provisions of the stri