Karnataka Dy CM distributes free tablet PCs to students of Malleshwaram govt first grade college

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana on Saturday distributed free tablet PCs to students of Malleshwaram government first grade college and also inaugurated a Computer Lab there.

Narayana is the MLA of Malleshwaram constituency.

According to an official statement, he said on the occasion that the government was giving importance to digital education to ensure that the health of the students would not be affected in the times of COVID-19 crisis.



The government has set the target of converting 8,500 classrooms of higher education into smart classes. Out of this 2,500 smart classrooms have already been launched, Narayana said.

To facilitate digital learning, 1.10 lakh laptops were distributed for degree students in the last year by spending Rs 330 crores. Likewise, in the current academic year about 1.6 lakh tablet PCs were being distributed for students of first grade degree, polytechnic and engineering colleges, he said.

"The government did not sit quietly just by providing tablets to students. Further, to make digital education a reality, the government created an alternative effective teaching-learning system. This comprises best of the contents on each topic and 3.5 lakh classes developed by the faculty of our own college education department have been uploaded. This happens to be a great concept which has been achieved just by spending Rs 4 crores," Narayana added.

Dr DS Pratima, Principal, Dr C Swaminathan, IQC Coordinator, PN Jayanti, NAAC Coordinator, Ravishankar, Ravikumar lecturers of the college and others were present. (ANI)

