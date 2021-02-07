Karnataka Dy CM reviews progress of Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda's 108 ft statue in Noida

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 7 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C. N. Ashwathnarayan and Adichunchanagiri Math chief pontiff Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswami on Saturday visited Uttar Pradesh's Noida to review the progress of the preparatory stage of work being done with regard to the erection of 108 feet-tall statue of Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru, at the Bengaluru International Airport.

They visited the studio of renowned sculptor Ram Sutar in Noida and reviewed the work which is in progress in different stages. During this visit, Ram Sutar apprised the Deputy CM and Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswami about the progress of work.

According to the information given by Ram Sutar, the statue will be created in three stages. In the early stage, the prototype will be created making use of Thermocoal. Currently, this is being completed up to the chest level and The 'Head Portion' is simultaneously in progress in another studio.



The Karnataka Deputy CM who was speaking to reporters after reviewing the work with regard to the statue in Noida said, "This 108 feet tall stature (90 feet upper portion+18 feet in the basement) is being prepared using modern technology. This is estimated to cost about 65 crores and there will be no compromise with the quality. The statue will be mounted next year."

Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswami who expressed satisfaction about the progress of the work said, "Earlier it was planned to install the statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda at the Bengaluru International Airport in June 2021, to mark his birth anniversary. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the preparatory stage of work was obstructed, and the project got delayed. It may take about eight to nine months for the statue to be completed. Along with the erection of the statue at the designated site, Kempegowda heritage park will also be set up."

Pradeep P, Commissioner, Department of Collegiate and Technical Education, and Secretary to the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister were also present.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa had performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the statue's erection and establishment of Kempegowda Heritage Park on June 27, 2020. The statue will be mounted in an area of 23 acres. (ANI)

