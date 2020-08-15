Karnataka: ED files complaint against former ICICI bank cluster manager

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday filed complaint against ICICI Bank former cluster manager Vijayasarathi of Vijayapura branch and five others before the Special Judge (PMLA) in Karnataka's Mangalore.

The ED has also requested the judge to punish the accused and confiscate the attached assets totalling to Rs 12.11 crores in a cheating case.

"ED files Prosecution Complaint against Vijayasarathi, Former Cluster Manager, ICICI Bank, Vijayapura and 5 others before the Special Judge (PMLA), Mangalore with a prayer to punish the accused and confiscate attached assets totalling to Rs 12.11 crores in a cheating case," ED tweeted.

According to the ED, the investigation under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) revealed that accused Vijayasarathi, the mastermind of fraud had parked or utilised or spent the proceeds of crime in immovable properties as well as movable properties.

It was alleged in the charge sheet that Vijayasarathi, Sachin Annappa Patil and other employees of the ICICI Bank, Vijayapura branch committed fraud by using the cancelled cheques, unused cheques, through fraudulent transfers, issuing fake Fixed Deposit receipts, not crediting the cash which was received for credit in the bank accounts of ICICI Bank, BDCC Bank, Siddeshwara Co-operative Bank, etc and siphoned off/misappropriated amount to the tune of Rs 70.44 crore.

Investigation under the PMLA was initiated on the basis of FIRs and subsequent charge sheet filed by CID, Karnataka. (ANI)

