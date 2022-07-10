Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh is 'anti-educationist', must be dropped from cabinet, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 10 (ANI): The leader of the opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah demanded that BC Nagesh, the minister for primary and secondary education should be dropped from the cabinet and called him an "anti-educationist".

He tweeted about the distribution of shoes and socks to government school children and said, 'We had to awaken Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai to throw him out of his cabinet.

"The anti-prudence Education Minister BC, who was going to take away the shoes and socks from the poor school children, has no humanity. Nagesh is making one or two mistakes?" Siddaramaiah lambasted the state government saying, "First remove this anti-education person from the cabinet".

Due to the lack of allocation of funds in the budget of the current year, the education department has given up the cycle, shoes and socks schemes.

Congress leaders criticized the government's decision. Following this, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai approved a proposal worth Rs 132 crores for the distribution of shoes and socks to school children after the statement by the Education minister and criticised by the Congress party. (ANI)