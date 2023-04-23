Karnataka elections 2023: UP CM Yogi to campaign for BJP candidate R Ashoka

Ramanagara (Karnataka) [India], April 23 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, one of the star leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to campaign for the candidate in poll-bound Karnataka.

According to party sources, UP CM Yogi is expected to hold a public rally in support of BJP candidate from Kanakpura seat.

They said that Yogi is likely to hold multiple public rallies in favour of BJP candidates. A date of the same is however not confirmed yet.

BJP has fielded Revenue Minister R Ashoka from Kanakpura as well as from Padmanabhanagar assembly seats.

R Ashoka represents Padmanabhanagar and has won several times from there. He is one of the most influential leaders and is popular among the Vokkaliga community.



"Yogi Adityanath is very popular in the Vokkaliga community and his presence will ensure BJP's victory," R Ashoka while confirming CM Yogi's visit to the constituency for election campaigning.

"Last time, BJP got only 6,000 votes in the Kanakpura seat but in this election, BJP will win," R Ashoka while speaking to ANI.

R Ashoka is campaigning for the Karnataka polls in both constituencies, meeting voters and appealing to them to vote in favour of the BJP.

Whereas Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar will contest from the Kanakapura constituency against R Ashoka.

"There was a lot of fighting within the Congress. Whenever Siddaramaiah contests elections and wants to become the Chief Minister, he makes his opponent leaders lose the elections as he did with DK Shivakumar," he said.

"After making derogatory statements about the Lingayat community and the Lingayat, Chief Ministers, most of the candidates of the Congress party would lose the elections. In 2019, Rahul Gandhi had made objectionable comments about the Modi surname and Congress lost the election," he added.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar is contesting the poll from the Kanakpura assembly seat. Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will be done on May 13. (ANI)

