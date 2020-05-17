Karnataka extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 19

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 17 (ANI): The Karnataka government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state for two more days till May 19 midnight.

The guidelines and norms as followed during the third phase of coronavirus lockdown will remain in place till May 19 midnight or till further notice.

The decision came when the third phase of ongoing nationwide lockdown is scheduled to come to an end today.

With an increase of 54 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Karnataka today, the total number of positive cases rose to 1,146, said the state health department. At present, there are 611 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Punjab have extended the lockdown in their respective states till May 31. Telangana had already extended the lockdown till May 29. (ANI)

