Karnataka extends free bus service for migrant workers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that the free bus service for migrant workers has been extended by two days in the state.

The service was supposed to end on Tuesday, but it has now been extended till Thursday.

The Chief Minister has appealed to workers and other people that they can return to their hometowns without having to gather in large numbers at bus stops.

He said, "951 KSRTC buses on Sunday were provided in the state for the travel of migrants. About 1,500 passengers have already gone in 50 busses."

On Saturday, an estimated 16,500 passengers in 550 buses left for their homes.

On Monday two trains will leave for Rajasthan and Bihar, the Chief Minister said.

He said in a press release that everyone will be provided with free meals and water before the journey. (ANI)

