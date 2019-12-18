Karnataka farmer sells onions worth Rs 96 lakh

Chitradurga (Karnataka) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): A farmer has become a millionaire thanks to his bumper onion crop, which is being sold at the highest ever price in the recent past in the open market.

Mallikarjuna, a farmer from Doddasiddavvanahalli area in the Chitradurga district, said: "I have been growing onions in my fields for the last 15 years. I used to grow onion in 2-3 acres of land, but now I am sowing onions in up to 20 acres of land."

The farmer revealed that he had sent nearly 20 truckloads of onions worth Rs 96 lakh.

"I had sent 3,700 onion bags to the market, in three grades. This time I earned about Rs 96 lakh, while my total expenses were about Rs 15 lakh," said he.

He further said if the government takes interest in farmers, none of them will ever experience any loss. (ANI)

