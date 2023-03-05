Karnataka: Final list for Assistant Professor posts in state universities announced

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 4 (ANI): The final list of selected candidates for 1,242 Assistant Professor posts in the state's universities has been announced on March 3.

As many as 1,209 candidates are considered in the final list, Director of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) Ramya said in a press statement released on Saturday.

The list would be submitted to the government on Monday for further processing, she added.

"Out of the total 1,242 vacant posts to be filled, eligible candidates were not found for 33 posts. Hence they are kept vacant. As per the norms, candidates from other categories cannot be considered for vacant posts," she further said.

Vacant 33 posts include 1 from biochemistry, 1 from botany, 6 from chemistry, 3 from computer science, 4 from economics, 1 from fashion technology, 1 from Hindi, 4 from mathematics, 2 from microbiology, 1 from physics, 2 from political science, 1 from statistics, 2 from history and 4 from Urdu.



Candidates who passed the NET/SLET examination conducted by KEA were eligible to apply for the posts. Those who have secured maximum marks are considered for the final list as per the roster criteria of the government. There will be no interview and transparency had been ensured at every stage of the process, Director has explained.

The finalist has 522 candidates who had passed NET, 609 candidates who had passed SLET and 78 who had completed their PhD.

The process was started on October 10, 2021, by inviting for submission of applications online. The provisional selection list was announced on January 30, 2023, and objections were called for if any.

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education has congratulated the KEA for transparently conducting the entire process.

"The government took initiative to appoint Assistant Professor posts which were lying vacant for many years. The filling up of vacancies will benefit the learning process of the student community," he added. (ANI)

