A fisherman, Ritesh claims to have seen VG Siddhartha's body floating in the river on Wednesday morning (Photo/ANI)
A fisherman, Ritesh claims to have seen VG Siddhartha's body floating in the river on Wednesday morning (Photo/ANI)

Karnataka: Fisherman claims to have seen CCD founder's body floating in river

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:42 IST

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): A fisherman claims to have seen the body of CCD founder VG Siddhartha's body floating in the river on Wednesday morning. After informing the police, the body was brought on the bank of River Nethravathi at Hoige Bazar.
The fisherman, Ritesh who claims to have found VG Siddhartha's body floating in the river participated in the rescue operation along with the district administration on Tuesday.
"I went fishing today morning and I saw one body floating in the river and informed the police. I saw the body floating at around half a kilometre away from Hoige Bazar river bank and recognised that it was VG Siddhartha's body. Later the body was brought on the river bank," Ritesh told ANI.
"The river merges with the Arabian Sea and if the body would have swayed to the Arabian Sea, it would have been extremely difficult for the rescue team to recover the body," he added.
The 58-year-old businessman is the son-in-law of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna and went missing since Monday evening from Mangaluru.
Siddhartha was spotted last Monday evening at the Netravati Bridge where he had gone for a stroll, Commissioner of Police, Mangalore, Sandeep Patil said.
A massive search operation involving multiple teams of police forces along with the Coast Guard and NDRF was being carried out since Tuesday to locate Siddhartha. Police had also deployed the dog squads and inflatable boats in the search operation and roped in local fishermen to search the river. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:57 IST

Union Cabinet approves signing of UN Convention on Intl...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of the United Nations Convention on International Settlement Agreements resulting from mediation by India.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:50 IST

DERC announces revised power tariff, fixed charges upto 15 KW reduced

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Wednesday announced revised power tariffs for the Fiscal Year 2019-20 in the fixed charges for domestic consumers up to 15kW.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:49 IST

India issues strong demarche to Pak, seeks probe into death of...

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): India has issued a strong demarche to the Pakistan High Commission, seeking investigation into the heinous acts of killing of innocent civilians in unprovoked firing by Pakistan forces, government sources said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:35 IST

Mufti calls on oppn parties to come together against Centre's...

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday urged leaders and workers of different political parties to come together against Centre's rumoured plan to scrap Article 35A in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:07 IST

IAF launches mobile game 'Indian Air Force: A cut above'

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): In a bid to make the youth aware about Indian Air Force and encourage them to join the Forces, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa launched a combat-based mobile game 'Indian Air Force: A cut above' here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 16:01 IST

Hope AIMPLB challenges 'unconstitutional' Triple Talaq Bill in SC: Owaisi

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday termed as "unconstitutional" the Triple Talaq Bill, passed by both Houses of Parliament, and hoped the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will challenge it in the Supreme Court.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:59 IST

SJM urges PM to bar DoT officials from attending Huawei conference

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), the economic wing of RSS, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to prevent officials of the Department of Telecom (DoT) from attending next month's conference sponsored by Chinese telecom company Huawei as they are "f

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:50 IST

Speculations rife over Sidhu taking charge as Delhi Congress unit chief

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Former Punjab minister and Congress lawmaker Navjot Singh Sidhu's name is among the probables for the position of Delhi unit Congress chief.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:41 IST

Setting up of RSS 'Army school' a disregard of Constitution: SP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday questioned the need of setting up an RSS 'Army school' in Bulandshahr district, saying it will be a disregard of the Constitution.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:39 IST

Youth Congress worker hacked to death in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], July 31 (ANI): A 43-year-old Kerala Youth Congress worker died on Wednesday after he was allegedly attacked by a group of eight people here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:38 IST

Khalistan separatists trying to make UK as its hub: ex-Punjab DGP

Chandigarh [India], July 31 (ANI): A former top cop from Punjab claimed that Pakistan-backed pro-Khalistani Sikhs are trying to set up their new bases in the United Kingdom, especially in Birmingham city.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 15:38 IST

Punjab: Locals of small village initiate projects to preserve...

Moga (Punjab) [India], July 31 (ANI): In an initiative to preserve and recycle waste household water, the residents of a small village in Moga, Punjab, have installed a sewerage treatment plant in order to treat wastewater and make it usable for irrigation purposes.

Read More
iocl