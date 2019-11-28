The plastic-ridden banks of Tunga river
The plastic-ridden banks of Tunga river

Karnataka: Fishermen struggling as waste disposal destroys aquatic life

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 13:32 IST

Shimoga (Karnataka) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): The fishermen in Shimoga city are struggling to survive as the water of the Tunga river has been contaminated following excessive disposal of waste and discharge of untreated sewage into the water body resulting in the extinction of most of the aquatic life.
The Shimoga city, which was once self-reliant in freshwater fish production, is now depending on other parts of the district and coastal districts for the supply of fish.
Speaking to ANI, Prakash, a fisherman, said: "I have been fishing here for more than 20 years. Once there were several varieties of fish in the river, today the Bombay Catla is the only variety of fish left in the water. All the remaining varieties of fish have perished."
According to the fisherman, the disposal of plastic in water, along with drainages and pit connects have deteriorated the water and severely harmed the aquatic ecosystem.
Another fisherman, Punith, said: "There used to more than 20 varieties of fish such as Gouri fish, Murgodu, Girlu and more. A few years back, I used to catch nearly 20 kg of fish, now I can barely catch 2 kg of Bombay Catla."
The drastic reduction in the number of fish has badly affected the lives of the fishermen of the city. (ANI)

