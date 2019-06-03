Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI): At least five people were killed and one injured after a car rammed into a truck here on Sunday, said police.
"The collision took place when a white car whose one of the tyre got busted suddenly, rammed into a truck leaving five people dead on the spot," the police said.
"A case has been registered", it added. (ANI)
Karnataka: Five dead in car-truck collision in Belgaum
ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 16:46 IST
Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], June 2 (ANI): At least five people were killed and one injured after a car rammed into a truck here on Sunday, said police.