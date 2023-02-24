Karnataka: Five including a child killed as car rams into truck in Dharwad

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], February 24 (ANI): Five people including a child were killed, and four more were left injured, after a car rammed into a tuck from behind in Dharwad, the police informed on Thursday.

The incident happened near the Tegur village in Dharwad, Karnataka on Thursday night.

The police said that the car as well as the truck were going towards Dharwad. The car driver tried to avoid hitting a pedestrian, but ended up ramming the truck from behind. The pedestrian, identified as Iranna Ramangoudar also died in the incident.





The deceased have been identified as Nagappa Irappa Muddoji (29), Mahantesh Basappa Muddoji (40), Basavaraj Shivaputrappa Naragund (35), Iranna Gurusiddappa Ramangoudar, (35), and Srikumar Nargund (5).

The injured have been identified as Shravankumar Basavaraj Nargund (7), Madiavalappa Raju Alnavar (22), Prakashgouda Shankargouda Patil (22), and Manjunath Mahantesh Muddoji (22). While the first two have been admitted at KIMS, the latter two have been admitted at the district hospital in Dharwad.

Further investigation is underway in the case, the police said. (ANI)

