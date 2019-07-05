Karnataka: Five students arrested after video of gang-rape goes viral

Mangaluru (Karnataka)[India], July 4 (ANI): Five students were arrested by the Karnataka police on Wednesday for allegedly abducting and raping a dalit collegemate here.

According to B M Laxmi Prasad, Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kannada, the incident came to light on Wednesday after a video of the gang-rape went viral on WhatsApp.

"We registered a suo-motu case when we got to know about the viral video. Further, we identified the boys in the video and enquired the girl seen in the video," Prasad told ANI.

Further, he said, "The victim in her complaint said that she was taken to a deserted place by the accused in a car and she was gang-raped. They knew each other as they were from the same college."

"She also said that they threatened her with videos of the act. However, she has filed the complaint against them after the video went viral," he said.

The accused have been charged under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 376 (d) (gang rape), the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and IT Act of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.

Further investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

