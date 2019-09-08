Karnataka: Flood-affected people stop minister's car, demand compensation

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Flood-affected people stopped here on Saturday stopped Rural and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa's car near Yadur village, seeking compensation.

Reacting to them, Eshwarappa said: "Go away. We have already given you Rs 10,000 as compensation, which is more than enough."

On August 20, the Karnataka government announced that families affected by floods in the state would get a compensation of Rs 10,000 each. (ANI)

