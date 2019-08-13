Representative image
Representative image

Karnataka floods: 48 people dead, 12 missing

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 09:38 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Flood">Floods in Karnataka have claimed the lives of 48 people while 12 others are missing, official data said on Tuesday.
The maximum number of deaths have occurred in Belagavi district where 13 people have been killed while four others are missing. A total of 4,08,322 people have been rescued from the district and evacuated to safer places, the data showed.
As many as 1,224 relief camps are currently operational in the state with 3,93,956 people taking shelter in them.
The floods have also resulted in heavy loss of livestock with 767 animals reported dead.
According to the Meteorological Centre here, heavy rain is likely to occur in all districts of Coastal Karnataka and in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga districts of South Interior Karnataka.
As per the India Meteorological Department, rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa is likely to decrease significantly from August 15 onwards. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 09:37 IST

Hapur woman given triple talaq for asking Rs 30 from husband

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A woman from Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh claimed she was given triple talaq by her husband for asking him for Rs 30 to buy medicines.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 09:31 IST

Jewellery shops in Surat selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art...

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): As Independence Day is all set to be celebrated with Raksha Bandhan this year on August 15, the markets and jewellery shops are displaying the colour of nationalism while representing the current political mood in the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 09:18 IST

This Odisha man lives atop tree to safeguard himself from wild elephants

Keonjhar (Odisha) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A resident of Kusumita village in Keonjhar district is staying atop a tree on a temporary structure to remain safe in the area filled with wild elephants.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 08:42 IST

Sri Lankan navy detains 4 Indian fishermen near Delft island

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Sri Lankan Navy detained four Indian fishermen near Delft Island on Tuesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 08:29 IST

Telangana: Three killed in fatal road accident

Shameerpet (Telangana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Three people were killed in a road accident here after a speeding car lost control and rammed into another vehicle coming from the other side.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 07:26 IST

UP: Woman alleges husband gave her triple talaq for failing to pay dowry

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A newly married woman on Monday accused her husband, residing in Saudi Arabia, of giving her 'triple talaq' (divorce) over the phone for failing to pay dowry, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 07:01 IST

Delhi: Over 200 professionals take membership of BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): As many as 200 professionals took the membership Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Vijendra Gupta here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 06:55 IST

Indian Railways manufacture locomotive with 180 kmph speed

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Indian Railways has manufactured a high-speed locomotive in West Bengal's Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), achieving a top speed of 180 km per hour, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 06:47 IST

Coastal Jaguar fire: One crew member dies, search continues for 1 missing

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): One person died while 27 out of a total 29 crew members were rescued after a fire broke out on Coast Jaguar, an offshore support vessel at Single Point Mooring (SPM), a terminal where crude oil is handled at the Visakhapatnam port here on Monday, a

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 05:54 IST

Telangana: Cong leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah's kin dies in road accident

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A family member of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee former president Ponnala Lakshmaiah was killed in a road accident in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 05:12 IST

Statue of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee vandalised in Rajasthan

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A case was registered against unidentified miscreants for vandalizing the statue of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee in Shahpur town of Bhilwara district on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 04:30 IST

Delhi: Uzbek woman assaulted, gang raped

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A 31-year-old woman from Uzbekistan has alleged that she was beaten up and gang-raped by three men inside a Scorpio car in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Monday.

Read More
iocl