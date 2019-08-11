Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Karnataka floods: Amit Shah to conduct aerial survey of Belagavi

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Sunday conduct an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Belagavi district in Karnataka.
Shah will reach Belagavi at 2.30 pm and conduct an aerial survey of flood-prone areas in the district. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa will also accompany him.
After conducting the aerial survey, Yeddyurappa will meet senior officials in the presence of Shah at 4.30 pm at Sambra Airport in Belagavi.
"Heading to Belagavi for an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas along with Hon'ble @HMOIndia, @Shri AmitShah ji. Will be conducting a meeting with the senior officials to evaluate rescue & rehabilitation measures.
Yesterday, the Chief Minister announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to next of kin of the people who lost their lives in the floods that have crippled the state.
The Chief Minister informed that over two lakh people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas and 1.61 lakh people are in 664 relief camps across the state.
Yediyurappa also said that around 3.75 lakh hectare crop area, 14,000 houses and 478 km of power lines have been damaged in the floods.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also visited the flood-affected areas in Belgaum.
Meanwhile, all schools and colleges -- government and private -- in affected flood-hit districts will remain closed till August 15. (ANI)

