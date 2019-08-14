Karnataka: Floods claim 58 lives, 15 missing

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Floods in Karnataka have claimed the lives of 58 people while 15 others are missing, official data released by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said on Tuesday.

The maximum number of deaths have occurred in Belgaum district where 13 people have been killed while four others are missing.

As many as 1,160 relief camps are currently operational in the state with 3,96,617 people taking shelter in them.

The floods have also resulted in heavy loss of livestock with 859 animals reported dead.

"Rainfall over upper Krishna Basin in Maharashtra has reduced due to which, inflows are steadily decreasing, water level of Almatti dam has reduced from 519.60 meters to 518.54 meters and Narayanapura dam has reduced from 492.25 meters to 489.49 meters, and the inflow from the reservoirs of Krishna and Cauvery rivers has also reduced," the report issued by KSNDMC said.

As per KSNDMC, North interior Karnataka and Belgaum district is most likely to receive light to moderate rains and Coastal and Malnad regions are likely to receive widespread with moderate rains for the next 5 days. (ANI)

