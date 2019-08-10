Karnataka floods: CM Yediyurappa announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for deceased

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to next of kin of people who lost their lives in the floods that have crippled the state.

"So far, 24 people have lost their lives due to the floods. Compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the next of kin of the deceased," Yediyurappa said in a press conference here.

Around 1024 villages in 80 talukas of 17 districts have been affected due to the floods caused by incessant rains in the region.

"20 National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams, 10 Army teams, five Navy teams and two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are engaged in rescue operations," Yediyurappa said.

The Chief Minister informed that over two lakh people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas and 1.61 lakh people are in 664 relief camps across the state.

The floodwater is likely to recede in two to three days, he said.

Yediyurappa also said that around 3.75 lakh hectare crop area, 14,000 houses and 478 km of power lines have been damaged in the floods.

Earlier today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who represents Karnataka also visited the flood-affected areas in Belgaum.

Meanwhile, all schools and colleges - both government and private - in affected flood-hit districts will remain closed till August 15.

All Konkan Railway trains were also cancelled after a landslide occurred near Karwar area. (ANI)

