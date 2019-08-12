Karnataka floods: Deve Gowda writes to PM Modi, seeks Rs 5,000 cr as interim relief

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlining the severity of the floods in Karnataka and sought an interim relief of Rs 5,000 crore to tide over the situation in the state.

In his letter, Deve Gowda urged Modi to declare the disaster caused by the floods as a national calamity.

Forty people have lost their lives while 14 are missing since August 1 due to the floods in the state, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said.

As many as 5,81,702 people have been evacuated from the affected areas, according to it.

"Since August 1, forty people have lost their lives, 14 people are missing, 5,81,702 people have been evacuated, 1,168 relief camps are operational and 17 districts and 2028 villages are affected," the KSNDMC said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had on Sunday undertaken an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas in the state. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had briefed Shah about the rescue and relief operations.

On Saturday, Yediyurappa had announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

All schools and colleges in the flood-hit districts will remain closed till August 15. (ANI)

