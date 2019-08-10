Karnataka floods: Security forces carry out rescue operations in Badami

Badami (Karnataka) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): The security forces on Saturday carried out rescue operations near Badami town as floods continue to wreak havoc in the state.

Around 1,024 villages in 80 talukas of 17 districts have been affected due to the floods caused by incessant rains in the region.

20 National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams, 10 Army teams, five Navy teams and two State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are engaged in rescue operations in the state.

The Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, earlier, informed that over two lakh people have been evacuated from flood-affected areas and 1.61 lakh people are in 664 relief camps across the state.

Karnataka government has issued directions to district surgeons and health and family development officer to not grant any leaves till August 15 in various districts because of the flood situation in the state. (ANI)

