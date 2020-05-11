Karnataka forms task force to woo companies looking to move manufacturing facilities out of China

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 11 (ANI): The Karnataka Government on Monday constituted a Special Investment Promotion Task Force to woo "disenchanted" multinational companies looking to shift their manufacturing bases away from China in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak.

The committee will be headed by state Chief Secretary.

The members include Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Finance Department; Principal Secretary to Government (MSME & Mines), Commerce & Industries Department; Commissioner of Commercial Taxes; Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director of Industries & Commerce Department, who will also be Member-Convener; and two nominees from among Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), Korean Chamber of Commerce and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

There will be two nominees from among Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and US-India Business Council (USIBC).

There will be nominees from Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) and Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC) and one nominee from Enterprise of Singapore.

Other members include one representative each from companies of Japan, Korea, US, Taiwan, France and Germany in Karnataka. (ANI)

