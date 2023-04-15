Karnataka: Four killed in car-bus collision in Tumkur

Tumkur (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): Four people were killed in a collision between a car and a private bus on National Highway 48 near Hirehalli, Tumkur, said the Kyathasandra police on Saturday.

The car was on its way to Tumkur from Bengaluru and the private bus was going towards Bengaluru via Tumkur from Sira, added the police.

Four people in the car died on the spot due to the collision.

The bodies have been sent to the Tumkur district hospital mortuary.

A case has been registered at Kyathasandra police station. (ANI)