Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday approved a long-standing demand of carving out the Vijayanagara district from the existing Ballari district.
Vijayanagara will be the 31st district of Karnataka.
A Cabinet meeting decided to bifurcate Ballari district and fulfil the demand of Forest and Environment Minister Anand Singh. (ANI)
Karnataka gets 31st district Vijayanagara carved out of Ballari after Karnataka Cabinet's approval
ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2020 19:14 IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday approved a long-standing demand of carving out the Vijayanagara district from the existing Ballari district.