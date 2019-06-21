Karnataka: GIMS faces acute water crisis

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], June 20 (ANI): For the last ten months, Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) has been facing an acute water crisis, which has left the hospital with no choice but to ration water.

"The water required in the hospital on a daily basis is four lakh litres, which after rationing, has come down to 2.50 lakh litres. Yet we are receiving only 1.7 lakh litres of water," said Dr Shivakumar, Medical Superintendent, GIMS.

He said that after the issue of the water crisis was reported to higher authorities, the institute has been provided with four tankers of water, but that too is not mitigating its water woes.

"We have begun rationing water by releasing four-five hours in the morning, one and a half hours in the afternoon and an hour in the evening. This water is further divided and distributed to the departments, where the requirement of water is more," he said.

As Karnataka has been facing an unbroken spell of drought for over a year, water scarcity has become a harsh reality for this southern state. (ANI)

