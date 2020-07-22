Karnataka government should give account of money spent on migrants, food kits: Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that the state government should give details of the amount it spent on migrants and labourers during the coronavirus crisis if it is transparent.

"The image of Karnataka has come to a very rotten position. We all know that Karnataka has failed in sorting out the problem. Let them (the state government) tell what has been the amount spent on the labour, migrants, food kits on the health department. We want an account (of the expenditure) if they are so transparent," Shivakumar told ANI.

He said that the state government should have approached the hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients and if any hospital refused, a message should have been given that the government would take it over.

He also accused the state government of corruption. (ANI)

