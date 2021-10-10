Karnataka government should take certain steps to stop such incidents from happening, says Union Minister Prahlad Joshi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 10 (ANI): Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday termed as "unfortunate" the kidnapping and gang rape of a schoolgirl in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka and said the State government should take steps to stop such incidents from happening in the future.

Speaking about the alleged gang rape of a minor girl in Bantwal on October 8, the union minister said: "It is an unfortunate incident. The accused have been arrested and will be equally punished."

"Karnataka Government has taken a timely proper legal decision. I will also advise the government to take appropriate steps to stop such incidents from happening in future again," he added.



A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped while she was on her way to school at Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada district on Friday.

Four people have been arrested in the case, Karnataka Police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagwan said that a case has been registered under the POCSO Act and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

