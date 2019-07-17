Karnataka government transfers two IAS officers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): Karnataka government transferred two Indian Administrative Servies (IAS) officers, a notification from the state government said on Wednesday.

As per the notification issued by order and in the name of Karnataka Governor, Vajubhai Vala, "RR Jannu, Secretary, Karnataka Public Service Commission, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Secretary to Government, Kannada and Culture department relieving Dr J Ravishankar, IAS concurrent charge."

"G Sathyavathi, IAS waiting for posting is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Secretary, Karnataka Public Service Commission, Bengaluru vice RR Jannui, IAS transferred," the notification said.

According to the notification, Dr GC Prakash (IAS) is posted with immediate effect as Commissioner, Labour department relieving BS Shekarappa, IAS in concurrent charge.

The notification said Nalini Atul, IAS is posted as Joint Director (Reforms), Karnatak Municipal Data Society, Bengaluru in the existing vacancy. Atul is also placed in concurrent charge as Joint Managing Director, Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC), Bengaluru.

Prashant Kumar Mishra, IAS is posted as Director, Information Technology and Bio-Technology, Bengaluru, relieving Salma K Fahim, IAS in concurrent charge. (ANI)

