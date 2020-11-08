Karnataka Governor accepts CT Ravi's resignation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 8 (ANI): Governor of Karnataka on Saturday accepted the resignation of Karnataka Minister CT Ravi, who was holding the position of Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture, Youth Empowerment and Sports Department.



He tendered his resignation after he was appointed as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary.

BJP chief JP Nadda had recently announced a new list of office-bearers of the party.

Ravi had made an appearance in the list, while many tall political leaders including Ram Madhav, Anil Jain, Saroj Pandey, among others were found missing after the rejig. (ANI)

