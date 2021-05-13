Karnataka govt allows MNREGA works during lockdown

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 13 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Wednesday issued revised lockdown guidelines and allowed work under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MNREGA) scheme.

"Works under MNREGA are allowed subject to the condition that not more than 40 workers will be deployed at any location and following Covid Appropriate Behaviour," the order from Principal Secretary, Revenue, N Manjunath Prasad stated.



Earlier on Tuesday, the Karnataka government announced free meals thrice a day at the 'Indira Canteens' across the state till May 24 during the lockdown period.

"To ease hardships that come with the strict restrictions, three free meals will be made available to the poor, migrants and workers in need, at Indira Canteens in Bengaluru and across the state till May 24," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted on Tuesday.

To curb the surge of COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government had on Friday imposed a complete lockdown for two weeks in the state from 6 am on May 10 to 6 am on May 24. (ANI)

