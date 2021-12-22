Karnataka govt allows reservation in recruitment for transgender candidates in state police dept

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI): Transgenders in Karnataka will be given one per cent reservation in the recruitment in state police department, said Praveen Sood, Director general and Inspector-general of police, Karnataka.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, "We have taken a path-breaking decision that is to give one per cent reservation to transgenders in all the recruitments of the police department. Men, as well as women, have been getting recruited in the police department so far. 3-4 decades back even people had reservations for women in the police department. Our aim is to reach 25 per cent of women in the police force," he said.

Sood further said that the Police department has taken this decision to help bring transgenders into the mainstream besides removing prejudices in the society.



"We thought we should be an equal opportunity organization. Therefore, we have reserved one per cent of all the ranks for transgenders also. I feel this will help in bringing them into the mainstream and also strengthen the department in long run. Also, remove prejudices that exist not only in society but among all of us. This is the move we made today," he said.

The DG further informed that the notification of the recruitment has been laid out.

"Recruitment has also been notified. We will wait for the applications and recruit them. In every recruitment, there will be a one per cent reservation for transgenders," Sood said. (ANI)

