Karnataka govt appoints regional commissioner as special officer and competent authority IMA

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Regional Commissioner, Bengaluru Rural Division, Harsh Gupta has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as the Special Officer and Competent Authority, IMA.

The Government of Karnataka issued a notification in this regard on January 13.

"Sri Harsh Gupta, IAS (KN:1997) Regional Commissioner, Bengaluru Rural Division is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as 'Special Officer and Competent Authority, IMA' in the newly created post for investigation of IMA cases," said Karnataka Government in the notification.

"The post of Special Officer and Competent Authority, IMA, has been declared equivalent in the status and responsibilities to the cadre post of Secretary to Government under Rules 12 of IAS (Pay) Rules, 2016 in the Super Time Scale of IAS as included in the Schedule-II-B of the said Rules," the notification read. (ANI)

