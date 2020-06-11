Karnataka govt bars online classes for students up to class V

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11 (ANI): Minister for primary and secondary education S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday said that online classes cannot be held for the kids from LKG to class V.

He also said that the strict action will be taken against the schools charging extra fees in the name of online classes.

"Education department has decided after taking suggestions from senior educational experts, physiatrists, private schools association representatives that online classes for students from LKG to class V should not be held. Strict action will be taken if the schools collect more fees in the name of online education," the minister said.

"For classes VI to X, a committee has been formed to submit recommendations on the pros and con's of online education. The committee will submit a report in 10 days," he added. (ANI)

