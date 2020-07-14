Karnataka govt cancels outpatient services at Apollo, Vikram hospital for 48 hours

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14 (ANI): Karnataka government on Tuesday ordered the cancellation of outpatient services at Apollo hospital in Jayanagar and Vikram hospital for 48 hours in Bengaluru for denying the COVID-19 patients' treatment.

The order had come after these hospitals rejected to treat coronavirus infect patients and did not admit them or provided a bed to the infected individuals approaching the hospital.

The state government has served show-cause notices to the hospitals on July 14 over the allegations but the hospital authorities did not reply. (ANI)

