Karnataka govt cancels outpatient services at Apollo, Vikram hospital for 48 hours

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2020 20:51 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 14 (ANI): Karnataka government on Tuesday ordered the cancellation of outpatient services at Apollo hospital in Jayanagar and Vikram hospital for 48 hours in Bengaluru for denying the COVID-19 patients' treatment.
The order had come after these hospitals rejected to treat coronavirus infect patients and did not admit them or provided a bed to the infected individuals approaching the hospital.
The state government has served show-cause notices to the hospitals on July 14 over the allegations but the hospital authorities did not reply. (ANI)

