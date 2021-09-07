Karnataka govt issues advisory to prevent Nipah virus outbreak

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 7 (ANI): In view of cases of Nipah virus (NiV) infection being reported recently in the neighbouring state of Kerala, the Karnataka government issued an advisory to prevent the outbreak of the infection in the state.

As per the information shared by the state Department of Family and Health Welfare, the advisory instructs the district administrations to monitor the arrivals from Kerala for symptoms like fever, altered mental status, severe weakness, headache, respiratory distress, cough, vomiting, muscle pain, convulsion and diarrhoea.

It further instructs the authorities to spread public awareness in this regard and develop a systematic surveillance system to identify clusters of

encephalitis cases for early detection of Nipah outbreaks.

"Suitable samples to be collected with all necessary precautions from suspected or probable patients and sent to NIV Pune for laboratory confirmation," read the advisory.



The government, in the advisory, has informed people about the antiviral Ribavirin which may have a role in reducing mortality among patients with encephalitis caused by Nipah virus disease.

"Intensive supportive care with treatment of symptoms is the

main approach for managing the infection in people. The district authorities are instructed to send the daily reports to the

commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Services and Arogya Soudha," said the advisory.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that he had instructed the experts to study the Nipah virus and given suggestions to tackle the disease.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported its first death due to the Nipah virus on Sunday following which the Centre advised immediate public health measures for the state. (ANI)

