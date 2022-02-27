Karnataka govt issues details of officers to help students returning from Ukraine

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 27 (ANI): Amid ongoing Russia's military operations in Ukraine, the Karnataka government on Sunday issued details of officers at the facilitation centre set up by the State Government at Delhi's IGI Airport to coordinate and support stranded students of Karnataka arriving from Ukraine.

Students hailing from Karnataka arriving at IGI Airport are requested to contact---- Anantha, Manager (9205593129), Venkatesh, Manager (9818464249), and Jagadish, Manager (9205593126).

Revenue Minister and Vice Chairman, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) and Dr Manoj Rajan, Nodal Officer Cum Commissioner KSDMA are facilitating the travel of students hailing from Karnataka to their respective destinations.

The cost of local tickets from Delhi and Mumbai to Bengaluru will be borne by the State Government.

According to the data available with (KSDMA, about 397 people were stranded in Ukraine with 129 among them from Bengaluru Urban.



"The Embassy of India, Kyiv, has started the evacuation of stranded Indian nationals from Ukraine. The evacuation flights operating under "Operation Ganga" have started evacuating stranded Indian citizens in Ukraine through bordering countries, ie., Romania, Budapest, Bucharest, etc. Around 30 students hailing from Karnataka have been safely evacuated," Nodal Officer and Commissioner of KSDMA Manoj Rajan said in a statement.

The first batch of 12 students reached Bengaluru International Airport from Mumbai at 8.40 am today.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi, state Revenue Minister R Ashoka and nodal officer Rajan received the arriving students at the airport here.

As per the KSDMA, the second batch of 13 students hailing from Karnataka have reached Delhi and will reach Bengaluru tonight. They have been accommodated in Karnataka Bhavan.

"Overall 30 Students will reach Bengaluru today. We will keep you all posted of further arrivals as and when we get information from MEA," the statement reads.

It further said that the Nodal Officer and his team are in constant touch Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to evacuate the remaining stranded students in Ukraine.

A special evacuation flight of Air India carrying 250 Indians landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday. (ANI)

