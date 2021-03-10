Karnataka govt issues guidelines to restrict large public gatherings at weddings, other events

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 10 (ANI): Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Wednesday said that guidelines have already been issued to restrict large public gatherings at marriage and other functions, although no restrictions on inter-state travel have been placed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Instructions are passed to hotels and marriage halls to take necessary steps to contain the infection from spreading. Precautionary guidelines have been issued in this regard. We have banned late-night parties because more people gather at that time. As there is a spike in the cases in neighbouring states, we have taken all the steps to restrain it from spreading here," Sudhakar said while speaking to the media here.



He added that COVID-19 vaccination is being provided at 3,500 centres across the state and the number of tests has also been increased.

Karnataka, along with five other states, has been reporting a surge of fresh COVID-19 cases, according to the union health ministry.

In the last 24 hours, the state recorded 590 new infections along with six more deaths. (ANI)

