Karnataka govt launches 'GetCETGo' for NEET and CET aspirants

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI): Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa launched an online crash course programme 'GetCETGo', here on Monday.

GetCETGo is the state government's free online crash course programme to help all students of Karnataka prepare for Common Entrance Test (CET) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).



The programme was launched by the state government amid the disruption in education sector caused due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Students can access the content through the web portal and the Android Application that has been developed by Sinchu Infotech and Deeksha Online.

They can also avail comprehensive study material with practice questions, chapter-wise tests, revision videos and mock tests.

According to the state government, this programme will benefit around 1,94,000 students. (ANI)







