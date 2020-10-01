Karnataka govt looted people in the name of COVID-19 management: Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 30 (ANI): Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday accused the state government of looting people in the name of COVID-19 management.

"The government and ministers looted money in the name of management. From the PPE kit to the purchase of medical equipment, from the bed to the workers' lunch bill, from the ambulance to the food kit, the government has looted in every thing. This is a fact that everyone knows," Shivakumar said.

Speaking about the Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira by-polls in the state, the Congress leader said that all elections were prestigious for parties.



"All elections are prestigious for all parties. Elections in any constituency are prestigious for us. Whether it is a major election or a by-election, all parties have a reputation. We hold these elections in the same manner as in the past. Although I am the president, I am still a party worker. Raja Rajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) is not the only place of importance. We will put the same effort in all constituencies," he said at his Sadashivanagar residence on Wednesday.

He added that there had been applications for tickets to contest the election from Raja Rajeshwari Nagar and party leaders would discuss and make decisions.

He further said, "Janata Dal (Secular) is a party and they do their own politics. We do our politics. They will do their election and we will do our own," he said when asked about an alliance with JDS in RR Nagar. (ANI)

