Participants at the event held in Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Photo/ANI

Karnataka govt organises sports meet for senior citizens

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 13:59 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): An enthusiastic lot of 250 senior citizens participated in 100-200 metre walking race at a sports meet held in Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Friday.
A Karnataka Government initiative, the event was organised for 71-80 years category on ahead of World Elders Day celebrations to be held on October 1.
72-year-old woman, Lalithamma stood first in the 200 metres walk whereas 81-year-old Sarojamma grabbed the first spot in 100 metres walking race.
A retired college principal, Lalithamma had been a long-distance runner and had won medals when she was young. Shedding light on her fitness regime, she said, "I walk every day for at least an hour and I think that has helped me to win this race as well."
"Staying motivated at this age has not been an easy business. I have become mentally strong by motivating myself. The secret is to stay focused and not let it bother you," Lalithamma told ANI.
Another winner at the event, an injured Sarojamma, who won the 100 metres walking race disclosed, "I was abandoned and mistreated by my children once they got what they needed. Yet, I am here, running and participating in these events, trying to be happy despite the hardships of life."
Senior citizens who participated in the event from different walks of life shared similar stories.
"Most of us have been abandoned by their family but such events emanate a positive change in their lives", another participant quoted. (ANI)

