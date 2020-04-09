Karnataka govt postpones Class X examinations till further notice

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 9 (ANI): The state government has postponed the class 10th (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) examinations, scheduled from April 27 to May 9.

"Class 10th SSLC exams which were scheduled to be held from April 27 to May 9 has been postponed till further notice. Ten days of revision classes will be conducted before examination dates" Karnataka Education Minister Suresh Kumar said on Thursday.

Total coronavirus cases in the country rose to 5,865 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the 5,865 cases, 5,218 are active COVID-19 cases, and 477 patients have been recovered or discharged. (ANI)

