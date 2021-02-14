Karnataka govt requests Centre to provide 750 acres in Belagavi for IT Park

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan on Saturday met Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and requested over 750 acres of land in Belagavi to facilitate the establishment of the proposed IT park.

The land is in possession of the defense department.



"If this land is handed over to the state government, it will be used to establish an IT park and also to set up Electronic Hardware, Aerospace, and other manufacturing industries," Ashwathnarayan told media after the meeting.

He added, "The said land which originally belongs to Belagavi village is located adjacent to the National Highway(NH) 4, and is ideal for the development of IT park. Though the state government had ordered for the resumption of this land in November 2012, it still continues to be in possession of the defence department."

Abhay Patil, MLA, Belagavi South was also present in the meeting. (ANI)

