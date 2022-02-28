Karnataka: Govt school students' satellite project named after Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28 (ANI): The 'satellite design and launching project' by the government school students, on Monday, was renamed as 'Puneeth Rajkumar Student Satellite Project' after Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar who died a few months back, and will be launched by September 2022.

Presiding over a function held at the government pre-university college at Malleshwaram, on the occasion of National Science Day and inauguration of Karnataka government school students' Satellite Project, Dr C.N.Ashwatha Narayana, Karnataka Science, and Technology Minister, made this announcement on Monday.

On the occasion, MoU inked between Karnataka Science & Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS) and Indian Technological Congress Association (ITCA) with regard to implementation of the project was exchanged. This is one of the 75 satellites to be launched in the country to celebrate 75 years of independence.

Dr Ashwatha stated, "The ground station of the project will be set up at the premises of the college and 100 students of 20 government schools have been selected based on performances in various competitions and tests." He further stated that the proposed satellite will weigh 1.5 kilograms.

Narayana also stated about the advancement of technology and how it helped to reduce the weight of satellites as well as the cost of production.



He further said that all the introductory programmes through Online and Offline, hands-on learning, and tutorial models in both Kannada and English languages will be part of this project. "In addition, the web links of required content will be provided to students and classes related this will commence from April 22," Minister Narayana informed.

"Knowledge of satellite payload, introduction to nanosatellites, visiting scientific institutions located in the city of Bengaluru, visiting Sriharikota during the launch of the satellite, interaction with scientists, training at the ground station, publication of required books, and other activities will be part of Rs.1.90 crore project," state Science and Technology Minister said.

In his inaugural speech, D.V.Sadananda Gowda, MP, Bengaluru North, said that the ways for social empowerment lie in scientific research and innovations.

professor S.Ayyappan, Padmasri awardee and Chairman of Karnataka Science and Technological Academy told that the numbers of researchers in the country are very low compared to the developed countries. He also felt there is a need to find an effective solution to check the wastage of agricultural produce in the country.

On this occasion, a handbook on satellite projects was released. The distribution of science experiment kits for government schools was also launched. Minister, MP, and scientists also had a glimpse of scientific models which were exhibited as part of the event. (ANI)

