Karnataka govt sets up commission to inquire deaths of COVID patients at district hospital at Chamarajanagar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 5 (ANI): The government of Karnataka has appointed a commission of Inquiry, which includes retired judge of High Court Justice B A Patil, to probe into the deaths of COVID-19 patients reportedly due to oxygen shortage at District Hospital, Chamarajanagar on Monday.

A document from the Karnataka government secretariat stated that the terms of reference of the commission will be "to inquire into the circumstances and events leading to the deaths of COVID-19 patients in District Hospital, Chamarajanagar on May 3, reportedly due to scarcity of oxygen and any further similar incidents, which are entrusted to the Commission of Inquiry by the government".

The report for the same has to be submitted within a month's duration, read the document.



The commission can exercise all powers under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952 and the Code of Civil Procedure (CrPC) to conduct their inquiries.

The office of the said commission will be located in Mysuru.

24 patients had died reportedly due to a shortage of oxygen at a government hospital in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had called an emergency cabinet meeting on Tuesday over the incident.

There have been several reports in India related to deaths of patients at hospitals due to acute shortage of oxygen amid the devastating second wave of COVID-19. (ANI)

